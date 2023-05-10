Packers Super Bowl Champion Wishes He Could’ve Played For Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick will go down as one of the best coaches in NFL history, and his reputation has been felt all across the league.

Current and former Patriots players largely have been positive about their experience being coached by Belichick. There are some outliers like Asante Samuel, who don’t hesitate to take a shot at Belichick while praising Tom Brady’s contributions to the New England dynasty.

But those on the outside are left with stories and only can speculate on what it would have been like to play with the Patriots at their peak. That’s what A.J. Hawk did while holding hosting duties on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday.

“(Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones), did you ever want to play for Bill Belichick?” Hawk asked. “He’s one of the things I wished I got to experience, what it was like to play for the Patriots, especially in their prime with Tom (Brady) there and what it was like to be on a Belichick-led team.”

“Bro, who wouldn’t?” Jones replied.

“Yeah, what is it?” Hawk said. “Is it because we don’t really know?”

“I don’t know,” Jones said. “I guess if you come from a winning pedigree, you like winning or have anything to do with winning, with everything that he’s done, that’s a guy you’re like, ‘Damn, I wished I could have went through there.'”