Watch Robert Williams Posterize Joel Embiid On Thunderous Slam

BOSTON — Robert Williams and the Boston Celtics got off to a high-flying start in the opening minutes of Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday.

Three minutes into the contest, Williams threw it down right on Sixers big man Joel Embiid to give the Celtics an early 8-2 lead. The thunderous slam came on an assist from Al Horford, who lost snuck by Embiid on a back screen, and brought an electric TD Garden to its feet.

Check it out:

Williams’ dunk on Embiid came less than one minute after Jayson Tatum threw one down himself, doing so after faking Embiid out of his shoes at the 3-point line.

JAYSON TATUM TAKES IT ALL THE WAY pic.twitter.com/NywVBOnKU1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 14, 2023

Celtics fans surely are aware of Tatum’s struggles in the first quarter of games this series, making his early start all the better for the Green.