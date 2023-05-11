Watch Video Red Sox Made For Kenley Jansen After Closer’s 400th Save

Kenley Jansen has only played one dozen of his 778 MLB games with the Boston Red Sox, but the organization made sure his memorable milestone didn’t go unnoticed after Boston earned a 5-2 victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday.

Jansen entered the game in the ninth inning and recorded his ninth save of the season and 400th of his career. The 35-year-old right-hander now is one of only seven pitchers in MLB history to record 400 or more saves.

The Red Sox paid tribute to the milestone in a variety of ways, including gifting Jansen a bass guitar with the No. 400 sketched into it as well as a tribute video after Boston’s win. It featured teammates both past and present like current Red Sox infielders Justin Turner and Kiké Hernández, former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates A.J. Ellis, Austin Barnes, Clayton Kershaw, Eric Gagne and Joe Torre, along with friends and family like fellow Curacao native Andruw Jones, who Jansen shouted out while speaking with NESN’s Tom Caron after the game.

You can watch the video here, courtesy of the Red Sox.

A moment Kenley will never forget. ?? pic.twitter.com/BpnD8jZHhr — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2023

Jansen shared his gratitude toward the organization while admitting it was a “surreal” feeling to be part of baseball history. However, Red Sox fans will be glad to hear Jansen doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.