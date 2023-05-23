‘We’re Confident’: Celtics Not Backing Down From Daunting Game 4

The Boston Celtics have rallied off three pretty gross performances to find themselves in an unenviable position.

It’s now do-or-die time for the Celtics, as they head into a Game 4 matchup on Tuesday night trailing the Miami Heat three games to none in the Eastern Conference finals. Though they played like trash for a week straight, the Celtics have kept a positive mentality through the good — in which there has been none, the bad and the ugly.

In fact, they’ve got a rather chipper mentality.

“We’re confident,” Grant Williams said Thursday, per team-provided video. “You have to have a good mentality going into tonight, because it’s win or go home. For us, our backs are against the wall, so it’s a true testament to how this team is. Why not us? Why not us? That’s how we have to approach tonight, and come up with a dog mentality to get the win.

“… We can’t let one week define our entire season. That’s kind of how we have to look at it. We’ve had a bad week. Will we give up on this end of the week, or will we bounce back and fight? That’s what this team has done all year, and now it’s a matter of we have to do it again.”

Williams is right in his claim that the Celtics have had a bad week, as the three-game skid against Miami is unlike anything they’ve done this year. The belief that Boston has shown could be fabricated, but given the consistency across the locker room, it’s likely that things have just hit their low point at the worst possible time.

Given that possibility, what makes Williams believe in his team?