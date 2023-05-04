Devin McCourty High On JuJu Smith-Schuster But Worried About Patriots Offense

If anyone knows what makes a good Patriots offense tick, it’s Devin McCourty.

So, how does the retired safety feel about New England’s chances of rebounding on offense in 2023?

Since retiring in early March, McCourty has been critical of the Patriots’ decision to let receiver Jakobi Meyers walk in free agency. He reiterated that stance Tuesday during an NBC Sports Boston appearance, but also expressed hope for wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with New England on a three-year contract.

“I think his time in the NFL has shown that he can do that,” McCourty said during the latest “Quick Slants” episode. “I think he played at a high level in Pittsburgh. Obviously, had Antonio Brown opposite, he won’t have that now. But I am very interested. I was a fan of keeping Jakobi — but that’s where I was. But I hope he does fill that role and play at a high level.”

Ultimately, McCourty believes the Patriots still lack the kind of game-changing pass-catcher that strikes fear into the hearts of opposing defenses.

“It’s what we talk about as a defense: ‘Who do we have to gameplan for?'” McCourty said. ” … I think that’s the thing where, week to week and you walk up to a game as a defender, when that game’s coming up and you’re looking ahead.

“Cincinnati: ‘Like, oh, alright, we gotta deal with (Tee) Higgins and (Ja’Marr) Chase. Let’s talk about what we’re gonna do to defend this team.’ Back in my day, years and years ago, you play Detroit: ‘Oh, they got Calvin Johnson, how are we gonna handle him?’ … When teams used to play us: ‘How are we gonna handle (Rob Gronkowski)?'”