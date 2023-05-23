Why Western Conference Finals MVP Award Means ‘Nothing’ To Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic wasn’t inclined to bask in the glory of the hardware he received Monday night in Los Angeles.

Jokic claimed the Magic Johnson Trophy as the Western Conference finals MVP after the Nuggets completed a series sweep of the Lakers. It was a deserving honor for the Denver star, who averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists per game across four contests against LeBron James and company.

After the top-seeded Nuggets punched their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, ESPN’s Lisa Salters asked Jokic what the newest addition to his trophy case symbolizes to him. The two-time league MVP opted to deflect and recognize those around him.

“For me, to be honest, nothing,” Jokic told Salters. “This trophy’s supposed to go to my teammates and coaches. They put me in the situation. I’m just first among equals. I’m just happy that we’re collectively getting wins.”

Jokic now is four wins away from getting his hands on basketball’s ultimate prize. The Nuggets will meet either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat in the Finals, though Denver probably can bank on its next opponent. Jimmy Butler and company own a commanding 3-0 series lead over the C’s and have a chance to win the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night in South Beach.