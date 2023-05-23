WWE Legend Shows Off Gnarly Head Wound After Farm Accident

WWE legend Bill Goldberg evidently was busted open the hard way while working on his farm.

Goldberg, who rose to prominence with WCW in the late 1990s, on Tuesday posted a photo to Instagram showing off a large cut on his head. A representative for Goldberg told TMZ Sports the wrestling superstar suffered the gnarly wound by accidentally smacking his head on a tractor.

You can click here to check out Goldberg’s cut, but keep in mind it’s not for those squeamish at the sight of blood.

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear the injury is serious, with Goldberg making light of the situation via his hashtag-packed social-media caption: “tpost 1 , Goldberg 0 #happytuesday #lifeonthefarm #clutz #tractor #shootingrange #mishap #gotcolor #hardway #wrestling #oldschool #fleshwound #hardhead #spear #jackhammer #whosnext #superglue #texas #tisbutafleshwound”

It’s still unclear what’s next — or who’s next — for Goldberg now that his WWE contract reportedly expired. The 56-year-old recently teased a global retirement tour and there’s even been speculation he could join AEW. While polarizing among wrestling fans, Goldberg remains a household name whose peak inside the squared circle involved an amazing 173-match undefeated streak to begin his WCW career.

It’s ironic, too, that Goldberg posted the photo just weeks after WWE reportedly implemented a new rule prohibiting talent from posting photos of their injuries on social media, including a hard ban on blood. So, maybe Goldberg exited the company at the perfect time.