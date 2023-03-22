Goldberg To AEW? How Tony Khan Tackled Question About Ex-WWE Superstar

Bill Goldberg’s contract with WWE recently expired, according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, officially making the 56-year-old former champion a free agent.

This begs the question: Will AEW consider signing the wrestling legend?

Well, AEW founder/president Tony Khan didn’t exactly slam the door shut Tuesday when asked by The Bet Las Vegas whether Goldberg would be a fit with his promotion.

“I have a lot of respect for Bill. I think Bill Goldberg’s a great professional athlete, and he’s had a great career in pro wrestling, and he’s a very nice person,” said Khan, who has gotten to know Goldberg from his charitable work in the Jacksonville area. ” … I think he’s a household name in pro wrestling. And certainly, that’s interesting to hear that Bill is a free agent. So, that’s something to follow. He’s one of the biggest names in wrestling, and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. But we have so many great wrestlers in AEW and so many exciting things happening in AEW week-to-week that it’s always an exciting time. But Bill is an exceptionally exciting name, and one of the biggest names in the sport. So, certainly, that’s a big thing for us to pay attention to — so I would take notice of that, and it is interesting.”

Goldberg, whose career started with an impressive undefeated streak in WCW during the late 1990s, joined WWE in 2003. It was a relatively short run, but he returned to WWE in 2015 and ultimately won the Universal Championship twice. His last match with WWE took place at the 2022 Elimination Chamber, where he lost to current undisputed champion Roman Reigns.

AEW has brought in plenty of former WWE superstars in recent years, including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan), Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose), Sting, Saraya (formerly Paige) and the Hardy Boyz. So, maybe Goldberg is next?