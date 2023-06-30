Brayan Bello’s start Thursday night was a positive takeaway for the young pitcher, who showed off excellent pitch command against the Miami Marlins.

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t support their pitcher as they were swept by the Marlins at Fenway Park.

Bello had seven-consecutive no-hit innings in the contest and has not allowed any home runs since May 23rd.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra-Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images