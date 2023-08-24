The American League Wild Card race is far from over for the Red Sox, and if Thursday’s game is any indication of the road ahead for Boston, they’re locked in for a playoff run.

The Red Sox grabbed a 17-1 win over the Astros and leave Houston splitting the four-game series. This brings Houston down a peg in wild card standings, and leaves the Sox only 3 1/2 games behind securing a spot in the playoffs.

Alex Verdugo and Adam Duvall both showed up and showed out in this road series. Verdugo averaged .474 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs against the Astros. Duvall knocked back three homers, three doubles, and eight RBIs, which earned him a .563 average for the series in Houston.

