The Red Sox completed their second sweep of the New York Yankees this season after a 6-5 win at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Thanks to a near perfect performance from the back of the bullpen, the Red Sox cut their wild card deficit as they head out to Houston to face the Astros.

With the win in New York, Kenley Jansen now has a perfect road record of 18 saves this season. In those road outings, he has a 1.23 ERA over 22 innings pitched.

Only 3.5 games behind the Astros, Jansen’s magic on the mound will need to make an appearance in Houston if the Red Sox want a shot at seeing the playoffs.

