The Red Sox and Dodgers went toe to toe for the second game of their series Saturday, with Boston ultimately emerging victorious.

Former Dodgers bats Justin Turner and Alex Verdugo helped achieve the 8-5 win over their former team with crucial home runs for Boston.

The Red Sox and Dodgers will face off for the series tie-breaking game Sunday afternoon.

