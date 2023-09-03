The Red Sox leave Kansas City with a 2-1 series win over the Royals. They’re now 71-66 on the season and just 5.5 games behind a wild card spot.

A big reason for the Red Sox upward trend has been Trevor Story, who has beefed up the Sox defense since he returned from his rehab stint.

“He makes it look so easy. When I watch him, I feel like I can play short,” says former Red Sox outfielder, Darnell McDonald.

With 64 chances, Story hasn’t made an error yet this season. So far, he has four defensive runs saved since his return to the Red Sox lineup.

