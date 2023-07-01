Top Five Free Agent Signings In Boston Bruins History

It’s no secret the Boston Bruins are up against the salary cap and will most likely be limited in the free agent signings they can make on Saturday.

Even though the Black and Gold may not be able to make a huge splash this year, they have pulled off some pretty significant deals in the past.

Ironically, most of the Bruins’ best players either pulled on the Spoked-B because they were drafted by Boston or traded to the team, so the list was a bit hard to compile.

Let’s revisit the five best free agent signings the Bruins have made over the years.

5. Linus Ullmark (2021)

The Swedish goaltender was drafted in the sixth round by Buffalo and played his first six seasons with the organization putting up a .912 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average behind a pretty mediocre Sabres team.

Singing as a free agent with the Bruins in July 2021, Ullmark posted a .917 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average in his first year before becoming a lights-out, brick wall in net for the B’s in 2022-23, leading them to the historic 65-win campaign.

Ullmark not only had the best save percentage (.938) and goals-against average (1.89) in the league, he scored the first goalie goal in Bruins history and won his first Vezina.

4. Shawn Thornton (2007)

The fourth-liner won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2006-07 and then signed a three-year deal with the Bruins in the offseason.

Thornton, not brought in for his offensive skills, played 480 games for the Bruins, potting 34 goals and adding 42 assists. The 14-year veteran had his best season while in Boston, scoring 10 goals and adding 10 helpers for 20 points in 2011.

The gritty enforcer gave the Black and Gold the punishing hits and willingness to drop the gloves for seven years and won his second Stanley Cup in 2011. He was one-third of the “Merlot Line” with Daniel Paille and Gregory Campbell.

3. Marc Savard (2006)

Savard would probably be higher on this list if it weren’t for the lingering effects from concussions the playmaker suffered that ended his career prematurely.

In five years with Boston, Savard registered 305 points with 231 assists and 74 goals, with 102 of his helpers coming via the power play.

Story continues below advertisement

Even though the 45-year-old center was only able to play 25 games in the 2010-11 season, the Bruins successfully petitioned the NHL to have Savard’s name engraved on the Stanley Cup. Savard joined his teammates in the parade through Boston and had his day with the Cup.

2. Tim Thomas (2005)

Thomas had one of the most unusual paths to not only the Bruins, but the NHL in general. The Stanley Cup-winning goaltender played overseas for four different teams before finally breaking into the NHL with Boston in the 2005-06 season.

Even then, Thomas found himself in a battle with Tuukka Rask for the starting position for the Black and Gold.

No one can deny the performance Thomas had during the 2011 Stanley Cup run between the pipes for Boston becoming the first goalie since the 1974-75 season to win the Stanley Cup, Vezina, and Conn Smythe trophies in the same season.

Thomas earned his first Vezina Trophy in 2009, leading the league with his 2.10 GAA and .933 save percentage during the 2008-09 season. Thomas had 196 wins out of his 378 games played in Boston.

1. Zdeno Chara (2006)

The 6-foot-9 intimidating defenseman signed with Boston in 2006 and remained with the club for 14 seasons, playing in 1,023 games and serving as captain his entire tenure.

Chara’s size alone could shut the opposing teams down at the blue line simply with the reach of his stick and he still holds the record for the hardest shot at 108.8 mph. He won the event at the All-Star Game Skills Competition five times in a row (2007-2012).

He won the Norris Trophy in 2009 and had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup when he helped lead the Bruins to their first championship in 39 years in 2011.

Honorable mention: Mark Recchi. Even though the three-time Stanley Cup Hall of Famer was initially traded to the Bruins at the 2009 trade deadline, Boston was able to sign the free agent in the offseason for one year. Recchi won his final Cup with the Bruins before hanging up his skates for good.