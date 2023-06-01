Celtics’ Brad Stevens Isn’t Very Committed To Watching NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are still working through putting aside the heartbreak that was blowing the chance at becoming the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit and advance to the NBA Finals.

And that collective pain goes beyond the locker room and up to the front office, including Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Stevens concluded Boston’s end-of-season press conference on Thursday, addressing several key points such as the futures of head coach Joe Mazzulla and Jaylen Brown, but he also mentioned that he won’t be quick to watch this year’s NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Dever Nuggets, set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Can you blame him?

“I’m not all that excited to watch tonight’s game, to be candid, but I do have a job to do,” Stevens told Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. “… I’ll get to it, I’ll probably watch some of it in the mornings on film. I don’t think I’m gonna be all that committed to watching the next couple live. I’m still hurting like everybody else from the loss on whatever day that was.

“I have a tough time clearing my mind. It’s one of my biggest challenges. If you have any suggestions, let me know.”

Many heartbroken Celtics fans still undergoing the self-loathing process are likely in Stevens’ place.