Could we be closing in on the end of Grant Williams in a Boston Celtics uniform? Well, perhaps.

Williams, 24, was rumored to have rejected a four-year contract offer from the Celtics last offseason, leaving the door open for speculation on his future throughout the season. Now, with the season in the rearview mirror, the Celtics are right back at square one with Williams bringing the rumors back to life, again.

“Sources say the Celtics are exploring ways to bolster the roster, whether it’s a sign-and-trade involving Grant Williams during free agency or consolidating their plethora of guards,” according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

If the Celtics do make an effort to arrange a sign-and-trade involving Williams, Boston shouldn’t have any issue finding a suitor based on rumors early on this offseason.

Williams has already been linked to the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks, both of whom have advantages over the Celtics as attractive landing spots. Under the system of first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla, Williams — like several other Boston teammates — was relegated to backseat roles in the rotation, which also added fuel to the speculation.

At his best when fulfilling a 3-and-D role, Williams wasn’t able to fully live out that role with Boston. This became most evident through several DNPs in the playoffs, putting Williams in the same box as Payton Pritchard, who’s already set the record straight on his desire to depart Boston for greener pastures.

With depth working highly in Boston’s favor for the better part of its 57-win regular season, then collapsing when needed the most in the Eastern Conference finals, it’s understandable why the front office could look elsewhere to find a better — and likely more affordable — reserve to keep the team’s contention window alive and well next season.