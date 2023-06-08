‘Good Chance’ Key Red Sox Outfielder Returns In Series Opener Vs. Yankees

The smile on the face of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora all but confirmed that his club will get a big piece back Friday when they begin their first series of the season against the New York Yankees.

Cora told reporters prior to Thursday’s series finale with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field that there is a “good chance” Adam Duvall will return against the Yankees, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. Duvall has been sidelined since fracturing his wrist on April 9.

The first game of the three-game series with the Yankees has always been the target date for Duvall. In seven rehab games with Triple-A Worcester, Duvall hit .208 with two home runs and three RBIs.

The 34-year-old outfielder, who signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox this past offseason, will look to recapture the swing that made him one of the hottest hitters on the planet during the first week of the season. Duvall batted .455 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in his first eight games of his Red Sox tenure.

With Duvall set to return, it creates a little bit of a logjam in the outfield as Jarren Duran took over in center field with Duvall out. The Red Sox will need to make a corresponding roster move once they officially activate Duvall, but it doesn’t appear Duran will be sent down as Cora revealed a plan on how they will keep Duran in the outfield mix going forward.

The Red Sox and the Yankees square off for the first time this season Friday from Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.