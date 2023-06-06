Red Sox’s Alex Cora Shares ‘Most Likely’ Return Date For Adam Duvall

The Boston Red Sox have spent nearly two months waiting for the return of outfielder Adam Duvall, however, the waiting game could quickly reach its end.

As in within the next few days, actually.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed Duvall’s status Tuesday as the 34-year-old made another rehab start in centerfield for the Triple-A Worcester WooSox that same day. Cora revealed that Duvall will “most likely” return for Boston’s upcoming series against the New York Yankees, which starts on Friday night, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Undergoing an offensive slump, the Red Sox could use a spark. Boston has been outscored 14-5 in its last three games, each resulting in a loss, keeping the team at the bottom of the American League East.

Coming out of the gate this season, Duvall was arguably the best hitter in Major League Baseball during the time he was healthy, hitting .455/.514/1.030 while going 15-for-33 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in eight games played — a stretch which Duvall considered to be the best of his career.

Duvall was as near-guarantee for offensive production as a hitter could be, at the time, quickly becoming every pitcher’s worst nightmare before landing on the 60-day injured list with a wrist injury he suffered while laying out for a ball in the outfield.

Booking Duvall for the first of many matchups against the Yankees could help Boston bridge its gap in the division in order to climb back from its current 30-30 spot.