Here’s What Number Kristaps Porzingis Will Wear With Celtics

The Boston Celtics will not be retiring Danilo Gallinari’s number. Instead, they’re throwing it on one of the men he was traded for.

Kristaps Porzingis, who was acquired in a trade that saw Marcus Smart go to the Memphis Grizzlies on June 22, will wear No. 8 with the Celtics. The news was not announced by the team, as they will hold his introductory press conference on Thursday, but was discovered when fans saw his jersey in the team’s official store at TD Garden.

You can take a look at the jersey here.

Porzingis, who wore No. 6 across his first seven seasons with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards, needed to find a new number as the C’s retired it for Bill Russell in 1972. The NBA also retired No. 6 for Russell in 2022, though Porzingis was grandfathered in.

Porzingis will take the number from Gallinari and join an interesting mix of players to wear it in Boston. The most notable are Antione Walker, Kemba Walker, Jeff Green, Stephon Marbury and Al Jefferson.