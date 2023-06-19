Matthew Judon spoke up in defense of New England Patriots teammate Jack Jones, who finds himself in legal trouble.

Jones was arrested for alleged gun possession at Logan Airport on Friday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Jones, who allegedly tried to bring two firearms on a plane, reportedly faces several charges. They include possession of a concealed weapon in a security area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm as well as possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones’ arrest caused many to point out a recent and hypocritical tweet from the 25-year-old, which related to the Ja Morant situation. The Memphis Grizzlies star last week was suspended by the NBA after he was involved in two separate incidents involving a gun.

Judon didn’t appreciate that sentiment and responded to a tweet from Dov Kleiman, who noted Jones’ Morant-related post “didn’t age well” for the young Patriots cornerback.

“Don’t let someone’s low light be you own high light,” Judon tweeted Monday morning in response to Kleiman. “We help this turns out better for the kid.”

It was a clear display of support from Judon.

Jones’ bail reportedly was set at $50,000 and the 2022 fourth-round pick is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court this week.