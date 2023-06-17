Patriots Cornerback Jack Jones’ Ja Morant Tweet Hypocritical Amid Arrest

What’s that old saying? “People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones should have taken his own advice when he tweeted at fellow athlete Ja Morant when the 23-year-old Memphis Grizzlies guard was suspended 25 games by the NBA for flashing a gun on Instagram.

“@JaMorant dumb … you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money,” Jones tweeted. “Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homie sign up for security or concealed carry if you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.”

@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.. — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) May 15, 2023

On Friday night, Jones was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport for alleged gun possession, according to the Massachusetts State Police, via WFXT.

Ironic, right?

The 25-year-old faces several charges including carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The bail for Jones was set at $50,000, according to NBC Boston, and the 2022 fourth-round draft pick will be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court.