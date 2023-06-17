Patriots’ Jack Jones Arrested For Alleged Gun Possession At Logan Airport

One of the New England Patriots’ top young players is facing a serious off-field issue.

Cornerback Jack Jones was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport on Friday night for alleged gun possession, according to the Massachusetts State Police, via WFXT. The 25-year-old allegedly tried to bring two firearms on a plane, prompting a call to troopers who arrested Jones at the security checkpoint in Terminal B.

The 2022 fourth-round pick reportedly is facing several charges, according to local authorities. They include:

— Possession of a concealed weapon in a security area of an airport

— Possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card

— Unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm

— Possession of a large-capacity feeding device

Jones reportedly will be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court. The Patriots provided a statement, which was shared by WFXT.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” the statement reads. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Jones endured a variety of off-field issues during his collegiate careers at USC and Arizona State, leading to a diminished stock ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 2018, he was arrested in Santa Paula, Calif., for allegedly trying to break into a Panda Express. Felony charges later being reduced to a second-degree misdemeanor commercial-burglary charge. Janes also left USC after being ruled academically ineligible and served a suspension at Arizona State for fighting during practice.

After a promising start to his rookie campaign, Jones finished the 2022 season on the suspension list. Multiple reports indicate the Patriots had issues with Jones’ approach to injury rehabilitation.

With those problems seemingly behind him, Jones was one of New England’s standout performers during spring practices. Now, it might be fair to wonder whether he still has a future with the Patriots.