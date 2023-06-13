New Top Assistant Charles Lee Has Connection To Celtics Starter

Charles Lee certainly is familiar with the Boston Celtics as he comes aboard a title contender as the team’s top assistant coach on Joe Mazzulla’s staff.

Lee spent the last five seasons as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks, helping Mike Budenholzer game plan against the Celtics in many high-leverage matchups, including last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals which went the distance.

But Lee’s familiarity with the Celtics expands further than that, especially when it comes to one member of Boston’s starting five.

Lee and Celtics veteran center Al Horford will reunite with Boston. They spent two seasons together with the Atlanta Hawks when Lee was just starting out in the league. Maybe that connection helped pushed Lee to the Celtics as he was a sought-after assistant with other NBA teams pursuing the 38-year-old.

Horford, who ran out of gas in the playoffs despite the Celtics limiting his playing time in the regular season and keeping him from playing in back-to-backs, had two of his best seasons when Lee was with the Hawks. Horford earned two consecutive All-Star appearances while averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Lee has been heralded as a coach that excels in player development. And while that usually brings to mind him getting the best out of younger players, perhaps Lee can aid Horford in finding the fountain of youth next season.