Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly will make his way to New England sometime this week to meet with the Patriots.

And while Bill Belichick did confirm the team’s interest in the three-time All-Pro, he didn’t let on exactly when the Patriots will host Hopkins. And in doing so, the 71-year-old dropped another all-time line when discussing the arrangements of Hopkins visiting the Patriots.

“I think it relates more to logistics and things like that. So, I’m not really a travel agent here,” Belichick told reporters prior to Monday’s mandatory minicamp session, per team-provided transcript. “I’m not going to say it’s going to happen here, or not going to happen or whatever. There’s a lot of other stuff going on that I’m not directly involved in, and so I’m not going to say anything and then you turn around and say I misled you in some way because that’s not what I’m going to do.”

Belichick’s “travel agent” comment certainly stood out from his press conference and gave one of his former players a good laugh.

It didn’t take long for Patriots great Devin McCourty, who retired this offseason after 13 seasons with New England, to offer his reaction to what Belichick said. McCourty went on social media and tweeted out a gif of Belichick throwing a phone on the sideline with a hysterical caption to go along with it.

“Bill calling the airlines as a travel agent,” McCourty wrote on Twitter.

😂😂😂Bill calling the airlines as a travel agent https://t.co/UW5iDTJjIq pic.twitter.com/hcKUSEEJVa — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) June 12, 2023

Belichick’s still pretty good at his day job handling the coaching duties of the Patriots and for now, will let other members of the organization handle the logistics of Hopkins’ trip to New England.