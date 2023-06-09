Patriots Reportedly Hosting DeAndre Hopkins For Free Agent Visit

DeAndre Hopkins’ search for a new team reportedly will include a trip to New England.

The Patriots are set to host the free agent wide receiver for a visit next week, according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Hopkins also has a visit scheduled with the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.

Former #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit the #Patriots next week, sources say. This is after his #Titans visit, as Hopkins? free agent market heats up. New England could add a top pass-catcher for Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/ip2KCk2pLN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2023

Hopkins, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals last month, is free to sign with any team. The 31-year-old would fill a need for the Patriots, who have lacked a Pro Bowl-caliber No. 1 receiver for the last several seasons and, unlike some rumored suitors, should have enough salary cap space to sign Hopkins if the sides can reach an agreement.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick hasn’t hidden his admiration for Hopkins — he said last season that the veteran wideout is “every bit as good as anybody (he’s) ever coached against” — and New England can offer what the five-time Pro Bowler said he’s looking for in his next club. Before his Cardinals release, Hopkins said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast that he wants to join a team with “stable management,” a quarterback “who loves football” and “a great defense.” He specifically said he does not need to play with a great QB, noting his prior success with “subpar” signal-callers.

Several outlets have reported the Patriots’ interest in Hopkins since he hit the open market.

It’s unclear how Hopkins currently feels about Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who traded him away while both were in Houston, but the fact he’s visiting Foxboro indicates he’s at least open to the idea of a reunion. Hopkins played six seasons under O’Brien with the Texans and posted phenomenal numbers, topping 950 receiving yards in all six and eclipsing 1,150 yards five times. He ranked third in the NFL in receptions and second in receiving yards and touchdowns catches during that span and earned three first-team All-Pro selections.