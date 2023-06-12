Bill Belichick Confirms Patriots’ Interest In DeAndre Hopkins

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two weeks ago, Bill Belichick offered a predictable non-answer when asked whether the Patriots could make a run at free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

But Monday morning was a slightly different story.

Last Friday, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Hopkins will visit New England sometime this week. When asked whether he could confirm a report that Hopkins’ visit would take place Tuesday, Belichick gave a vague answer but nevertheless confirmed the Patriots have communicated with the 31-year-old.

“I don’t know about that,” Belichick said before Monday’s minicamp practice. “Talked to him, working through it. Not sure.”

Belichick then was asked whether the uncertainty on Hopkins’ visit indicated he or the Patriots were wavering on the meeting. New England’s head coach said it was more about “logistics” and whether Tuesday would be the actual day of the visit. Belichick then gave a non-answer when asked what Hopkins could add to the Patriots offense.

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, visited the Tennesee Titans over the weekend. Follow NESN.com for additional updates on his free agency sweepstakes.