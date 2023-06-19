Patriots’ Jack Jones To Face Arraignment After Arrest On Gun Charges

The New England Patriots are likely to soon learn the fate of cornerback Jack Jones.

Jones, who was arrested for gun possession at Logan Airport on Friday, will likely be arraigned on Tuesday on charges relating to the loaded firearms that were found in his carry-on luggage, according to The Boston Globe.

If convicted on the charges — which include possession of a concealed weapon in a security area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device — Jones could face decades in prison, Massachusetts State Police said.

“If he were convicted and sentenced consecutively on each charge he’d face more than 30 years in prison,” James Borghesani, a spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, told The Boston Globe.

It is unlikely that a judge would issue consecutive sentences. Instead, they would likely issue concurrent penalties that run simultaneously instead of one after another.

The arraignment was pushed as courthouses were closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth, so Jones will likely be arraigned Tuesday in East Boston Municipal Court, according to The Globe.

In facing these charges following a litany of off-field issues in college, as well as a suspension to cap off his rookie season with the Patriots, it is easy for one to wonder whether or not Jones’ career in New England is soon to come to an end.