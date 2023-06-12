A once-vaunted offensive lineman reportedly is getting a look from the Patriots as he attempts an NFL comeback.

D.J. Fluker, the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, is working out for New England on Monday, according to a report from The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

Fluker was out of the league last season and has not appeared in an NFL game since 2020, when he played in 16 contests with eight starts for the Baltimore Ravens. The Alabama product previously played for the Chargers, Giants and Seahawks. He logged stints with the Dolphins, Raiders and Jaguars in 2021 but did not see game action.

Per Schultz, Fluker “changed his entire diet” during his year away from the game and lost more than 40 pounds. His bio on NFL.com lists him at 6-foot-5, 339.

Fluker has been a full-time starter at both right tackle and right guard during his NFL career. He played the former early in his career and for Baltimore in 2020, and the latter from 2014-19. The 32-year-old started 96 of the 108 games in which he’s appeared.

A trimmed-down Fluker worked out for NFL teams at Alabama’s pre-draft pro day in March. Alabama is one of New England’s favorite collegiate programs, producing a total of eight Patriots draft picks since 2010.

New England’s depth chart at tackle currently features Trent Brown, Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott, Andrew Stueber and fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow. Starting right guard Mike Onwenu has been sidelined this spring as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery. Bill Murray and fifth-round pick Atonio Mafi have seen the majority of first-team reps in his absence.