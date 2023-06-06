Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka React To PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger

The golf world might not ever be the same, but those who cashed in were ecstatic Tuesday.

The PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour agreed to merge into one entity. The PGA will control who gets to be on the board and have voting power, while Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will be the main source of investment for this new golf entity. Jay Monahan will remain an executive.

The announcement seemingly came out of nowhere and shocked fans. Pro golfers like Collin Morikawa and Michael Kim appeared to have found out about the news the same time as everyone else did.

“I love finding out morning news on Twitter,” Morikawa tweeted.

“Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening,” Kim tweeted. “About (five-to-seven) people? Player-run organization right?

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf were embroiled in public and legal battles for over two years. There had been optimism the two leagues could coexist, but they took it one step further Tuesday. The news could not have made LIV players like Phil Mickelson, who has been the most outspoken about the dispute, and Brooks Koepka happier.