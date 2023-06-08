Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Addresses Need for Better Defense

The Red Sox fell to .500 on the season when they dropped the second game of the three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Wednesday night.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been vocal about the defensive miscues as of late, even laying the blame on himself, and the loss to Cleveland was no different. With three errors on the night, Boston gave the Guardians the life they needed to extend innings and win the ball game.

“It’s just keep talking about it,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. ” We got to get better and there’s nothing — I think enough of the talking about it; we just got to perform.”

What’s been discouraging is the fact the effort is there on the field. The players are hustling to make the play. They just happen to fall short which leads to either a hit, an error or a run. In the fourth inning, the Red Sox committed three errors which allowed Cleveland to score two runs.

“It’s frustrating because we’re working and you know, it’s like I say it’s not lack of effort. It’s not a lack of work. It’s who we are right now. And just at some point, you have to slow the game down and I think that’s it,” Cora said. ” … Lack of effort it’s not. Lack of execution it is. It’s hard because you can’t get (the players) down because they’re trying. Just right now, it’s not happening for us.”

With only five hits, Cora also addressed the lack of offense generated at the plate. The Red Sox stranded eight base runners in the game.

“We situational hitting we didn’t perform,” Cora said. “Obviously towards the end, we put some traffic. It just didn’t happen.”