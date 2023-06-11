Red Sox Release Outfielder Ahead Of Series Finale Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox made a few roster moves before their series finale with the New York Yankees.

After being designated for assignment as a corresponding move in order to make roster room for infielder Christian Arroyo, the Red Sox have officially released outfielder Raimel Tapia, per team announcement on Sunday. This puts an end to Tapia’s 39-game run with the organization after signing with Boston on a minor league deal this past offseason.

Tapia batted .264, going 14-for-87 with one home run, four doubles and 10 RBIs, mostly getting platooned off the bench while the Red Sox looked to fill the void of Adam Duvall’s absence when he was on the 60-day injured list.

With Duvall back and healthy, Tapia was left as the odd man out.

Boston already has its corner outfield sports covered with Masataka Yoshida in left and Alex Verdugo in right, therefore, having Duvall in the lineup every day plus Jarren Duran in the dugout left the Red Sox no other choice but to depart from Tapia moving forward. And with Tapia having already met the five-year minimum requirement, he was allowed to reject a demotion to the minors.

The team also outrighted left-handed pitcher Matt Dermody to Triple-A as well.