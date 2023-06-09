Red Sox’s Alex Cora Addresses Chris Sale’s Latest Injury Update

The Boston Red Sox took a hit to their starting rotation in the wake of the news surrounding the latest on Chris Sale’s injury, which placed him on the 60-day injured list.

For the better part of the past three seasons, Sale’s time with the Red Sox has undergone a consistent, injury-riddled trend, which has limited the left-hander since 2019. This time, Sale is being sidelined with a shoulder injury, which — in the best-case scenario — will keep him off the mound until Aug. 2 at the very least. This now puts both Sale and the Red Sox in a far too familiar position for both sides.

“The hope is for him to get to his rehab and be ready to pitch at one point this season,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Friday night’s matchup against the New York Yankees. “Obviously timetable-wise, I cannot give you a day or whatever but that’s a hope. We’ve been through this past before. We’ve been patient with him and grinded with him so we’ll do the same thing again and hopefully he can perform again this season for us.”

This marks Sale’s third visit to the 60-day injured list, which doesn’t include his season-long absence following Tommy John surgery that extended from 2020 up until August of 2021. The pile-up of missed time isn’t new, but it certainly takes a toll on Boston’s establishment of a starting rotation that’s seen nine pitchers take the mound in that role this season.

“I don’t wanna say he’s over it, but he’s used to it, right?” Cora explained. “He’s been through a lot since 2018, right? The work that you put to be able to pitch at this level and — in his situation — the rehab process and all that. Not being able to participate. Not being able to be a big leaguer. He said in that past, it takes a toll.”

The worst part about the Sale news, injury aside, is that the 34-year-old was just beginning to find his stride and once again pitch like the ace that Boston acquired in 2018. Sale went 5-1 with a 2.25 ERA in his last six starts leading to the injury, holding opponents to a .191 batting average through 36 innings pitched since April 30.