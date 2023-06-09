Chris Sale Transferred To 60-Day Injured List Ahead Of Series Vs. Yankees

Just when it felt like the Boston Red Sox might be inching closer to full health, the ballclub provided an unfortunate update regarding the status of left-handed pitcher Chris Sale.

Sale on Friday was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Sale now cannot return until at least Aug. 2.

It comes after the left-hander initially was sidelined with a shoulder injury that occurred on June 1, an ailment he referred to as a “gut punch” the next day. At the time neither Sale nor the Red Sox knew the extent of the injury or his recovery timeline, but both were hoping for a short-term absence. Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed how Sale might miss one or two starts, leading to the initial 15-day roster move.

That was until Friday’s update.

Sale’s missed extensive time over the last few years, but what makes it all the more difficult to stomach for Red Sox fans was the fact the veteran seemed to just be finding his All-Star form. Sale spoke about a few tweaks in his delivery in late April, and five-start stretch from April 30 to May 26 saw the veteran compile a 2.23 ERA in 32 1/3 innings. Boston went 4-1 during those five starts.

On a more positive note, the Red Sox reinstated outfielder Adam Duvall from the 60-day Friday. They also elevated Joe Jacques from Triple-A Worcester and optioned infielder Enmanuel Valdez back to Worcester. However, the cloud that previously hovered over Sale now has cast a shadow over the Duvall reinstatement.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora surely will be asked about Sale’s injury development, and why Boston moved him to the longer term list, so keep it locked on NESN.com for further updates on the situation.