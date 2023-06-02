Red Sox’s Chris Sale Leaves Game Following Visit With Trainer

It is unknown why Sale left the game

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale was abruptly removed in the fourth inning of Boston’s game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was accompanied by a medical trainer on a trip to the mound to converse with Sale after his velocity diminished over the course of the third and fourth innings. After a brief discussion, they returned to the dugout and left Sale on the mound. That wouldn’t last long, however, as they visited Sale again prior to the next batter, taking him out of the game and bringing Justin Garza in for relief.

Sale threw just 59 pitches (40 for strikes), allowing one run on five hits while walking one and striking out six.

Prior to his exit, Sale had a 2.23 ERA in his last 5 starts.

