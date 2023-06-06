Red Sox’s Triston Casas Relays This Advice, Message To Jarren Duran

Despite a mixed bag of results, the Red Sox are sticking with their youth movement.

Boston continues to trot out rookie first baseman Triston Casas, who enters Tuesday as one of only six players on the club to appear in 50-plus games this season. Alex Cora and company also are keen on rolling with Jarren Duran, who received a vote of confidence from the organization via Monday’s surprising roster move.

Duran is a particularly interesting case, as he’s shown flashes of brilliance since his Major League Baseball debut in July 2021 but has struggled to tie everything together consistently. When it comes to hitting, Casas advises his Red Sox teammate to stay short to the baseball in hopes of seeing more time on base, which would allow Duran to utilize arguably his greatest strength.

“I try to tell him that he’s blessed with the tool of speed, something that I don’t necessarily have,” Casas told reporters Monday, per The Boston Globe. “(The contact-based approach) is going to produce a lot of hits … it’s going to put him in a good position to get on base and keep the line moving just with how well he runs.”

Duran should continue to see regular opportunities to harness his skillset with the Red Sox. Even with veteran slugger Adam Duvall nearing a return from injury, Cora doesn’t plan on turning Duran into a part-time player.