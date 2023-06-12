Slugging Catcher Lands With New Team After Red Sox Release

It did not take Jorge Alfaro long to find work after leaving the Red Sox organization.

Alfaro, who signed a minor-league deal with Boston in late January, was released by the Red Sox earlier this month. The 30-year-old made a case for a big league roster spot across two productive months in Triple-A, but he exercised his opt-out clause June 1 after Boston elected to move forward with the catching tandem of Connor Wong and Reese McGuire.

Exactly a week after his Red Sox release, Alfaro joined the Rockies organization on a minor-league deal, per the club’s transaction wire. It’s easy to understand why Colorado was intrigued by Alfaro, who hit .320 with six home runs and 30 RBIs across 43 games for the Worcester Red Sox. The Colombian backstop went on to make an immediate impact with his new team, blasting a 430-foot two-run home run to dead center field for the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday.

As fate would have it, the Rockies will be in Boston the next few days for a three-game series with the Red Sox. The sides will kick things off Monday evening at Fenway Park, with NESN’s full coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.