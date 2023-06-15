Standout Red Sox Prospect Blasts Home Run After Promotion

Highly touted prospect Roman Anthony sure is making the Boston Red Sox look smart for giving him a promotion earlier this week.

After recording a hit in his debut with High-A Greenville on Tuesday, the 19-year-old outfielder showcased his sweet left-handed swing again Wednesday to record his first home run in just his second game at that level of minor league ball.

Anthony didn’t wait around, either, jumping on an offering to lead off the bottom of the first and crushing it to deep center field. The round-tripper was at least over 400 feet for Anthony and you can watch the impressive solo shot here:

High(-A) and mighty!



Anthony, who is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Red Sox farm system by MLB Pipeline, isn’t exactly a power hitter. He came into the contest with just one home run in 43 games and was more known for his tremendous plate discipline, having walked as many times as he struck out with Single-A Salem this season.

If the 6-foot-2, 200-pound center fielder can add more power to his offensive repertoire, he could sky rocket up the organization ladder and he’s certainly off to a great start with his newest team.