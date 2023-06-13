Red Sox Give Promotion To Highly Touted Outfield Prospect

Marcelo Mayer isn’t the only highly touted Boston Red Sox prospect to earn a promotion over the past couple of weeks.

The Red Sox boosted up 19-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony as well on Tuesday, with the 2022 second-round draft pick going from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville, according to multiple reports.

Anthony, who is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the Red Sox farm system by MLB Pipeline, isn’t seen as the same caliber of player as Mayer, but it does say something that he already earned a promotion in just his first full season of minor league baseball. He batted .228 with one home run and 18 RBIs to go along with six stolen bases in 42 games with Salem. Anthony also showed tremendous plate discipline, striking out as many times as he walked.

“He looks like he’s been in pro ball for multiple years versus a guy who’s getting his first full taste of full-season ball,” Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier last week. “If you can have those foundational areas as a hitter and you hit the ball hard, you’d like to think it will eventually lead to more baseball-card-type success versus some of the back-end numbers that he’s shown a lot of success with.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound left-handed hitter will now look to continue his ascension with Greenville and many of Anthony’s attributes, especially at the plate, should translate as he goes up a level.