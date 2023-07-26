Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Arrested After Disturbing Allegations

The older brother of late New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez found himself in a heap of trouble after a disturbing discovery, leading to an arrest.

Dennis Hernandez, a former UConn football player, is being held behind bars in Connecticut on a $250,000 bail after police were informed that the 37-year-old allegedly was planning two school shootings — one at UConn and one at Brown University. That marked Hernandez’s fourth arrest this year.

Back in May, Hernandez was arrested after throwing a brick at ESPN’s headquarters, which connects to his latest arrest.

An anonymous woman, who previously dated Hernandez, told police that she had lent him her car in order to appear in court on July 7 for the brick-tossing incident at ESPN. But, Hernandez, according to a police report, used the vehicle to drive to UConn and Brown, and scour around both campuses, including classroom buildings.

Hernandez made various threats upon his arrest, threatening those who profited off the life of the former New England tight end who passed away in prison less than a week after being acquitted in a double-murder trial in 2017.

“UConn program is going to pay unless I have a package deal and I get my estate and every single thing I worked for,” Hernandez allegedly wrote, per Callie Lawson-Freeman of Yahoo Sports. “… I’m taking down everything and I don’t give a (expletive) who gets caught in the cross fire.”

Those threats, courtesy of Hernandez, continued on social media as well. Since his brother’s passing, Hernandez also published a book in 2018 titled “The Truth About Aaron: My Journey to Understand My Brother,” detailing their lives before Aaron’s tragic collapse from NFL stardom to wanted criminal.

Hernandez will be due back in court on Aug. 1 on various charges which include breach of peace and failure to appear in court.