The Patriots don’t boast one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, let alone the AFC. It’s tough to build an argument that suggests otherwise.

But games in football’s top flight aren’t won on paper, and that isn’t lost on one of New England’s defensive leaders.

Adrian Phillips is about to enter his 10th NFL season, so he knows as well as anyone about what it takes to win in the league. And while the Patriots have their work cut out for them in a “stacked” AFC in 2023, the veteran defensive back is confident there are ways New England can have a successful campaign.

“We’re going in with the mindset that if we’re just physical and we do our jobs, win all of our one-on-one matchups, we just go out there and play to the best of our abilities, then we can rock with anybody,” Phillips said in a recent NFL Network interview, as transcribed by WEEI.

Story continues below advertisement

Oddsmakers certainly aren’t bullish on the Patriots’ chances of hovering near the top of the league. New England currently has the longest odds in the AFC East to win the division and it’s a 30-1 longshot at FanDuel Sportsbook to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVIII.

But the Patriots have defied the odds under Bill Belichick in years past, so we probably shouldn’t totally count out New England in the upcoming season.