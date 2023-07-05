BOSTON — When the Boston Red Sox signed Justin Turner in the offseason, they envisioned him as the team’s designated hitter.

Turner has offered more than that in his first season with Boston, being able to give Rafael Devers a rest by very occasionally playing third base and getting probably more time than expected at first base. The 15-year pro has started 21 games at first with Triston Casas experiencing struggles during his rookie season.

But Red Sox manager Alex Cora may look to put more responsibility on Turner moving forward by giving him time at second base, a position he has fielded from time to time in his career but not consistently since 2011.

Cora believes slotting Turner at second would help him put together a more impactful offensive lineup with Boston’s bats generating five or fewer runs in 11 of their last 12 games.

“We were debating, ‘Are we going to do this?’ And there’s a scenario, certain pitchers play (Turner) at second so we can DH (Yoshida),” Cora said prior to Wednesday’s matchup with the Texas Rangers. “He hasn’t played second in a while. We need offense. I know we want defense, but I think (Turner) will make the routine plays, he’ll turn double plays.”

The 38-year-old Turner has played at second four times this season but has yet to receive a start there in a Red Sox uniform. Turner hasn’t started a game at second since 2015.

But Cora isn’t concerned about penciling him into the lineup as a middle infielder, seeing him work on turning double plays and other second baseman duties prior to games. And Turner seems on-board with adding the position to his already full plate of responsibilities.

“He’s playing extra innings over there,” Cora said. “I just want to make sure like he doesn’t play first and then the next day he plays second. Just work with a few of the guys. … He took grounders today. He always does anyways. I kind of mentioned it to him and he’s like, ‘Good. I’m ready.'”