BOSTON — The Red Sox fell back to their offensively sluggish ways, costing them on Independence Day against the Rangers at Fenway Park.

Unlike the more recent offensive droughts in which Boston couldn’t measure up to the run-scoring output posed by opponents, the Red Sox matched the Rangers in hits, 10-10, yet couldn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities, going just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Having just two runs to show for it, Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn’t surprised by the outcome, which ended Boston’s three-game winning streak.

“Like the great Buck Showalter said, you cannot win too many games scoring one run or two runs, right?” Cora said following Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to Texas. “So it’s something that we’ve been talking about it and we have to grind at-bats early on. We swung at some pitches that we didn’t (swing at) over the weekend, but I think we hit the ball hard a few times right at people.”

Boston’s struggle to attack the scoreboard wasn’t new, however, it was especially costly considering the Red Sox were already setback, rolling with relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino as the game’s opener. With the rotation also struggling to maintain stability — Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock are all on the injured list — having yet another stagnant offensive output doesn’t help Boston’s case toward climbing out from the bottom of the American League East.

“We just gotta keep grinding, keep going and good things gonna happen” Cora added.

The Red Sox snagged some quick momentum by scoring in the first inning, but as soon as the Rangers responded — scoring three runs in the second inning — Boston went down with no fight, securing its fate early despite a nearly two-hour-long rain delay midway through the top of the eighth inning.

“I don’t think you can put too much pressure on yourself. Just because we’re down a couple of starters, I think we still have to go out there and put up good ABs all game and grind things out,” Connor Wong explained. “… If we came up with a big hit here or there, could be a different game.”

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Rangers game:

— Boston has scored five or fewer runs in 11 of its last 12 games played, going 8-4 since losing to the Minnesota Twins on June 21.

— Outfielder Jarren Duran finished 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, becoming just the third Red Sox player to record six extra-base hits within a two-game span in the last 10 seasons, joining Jackie Bradley Jr. (2015) and Mookie Betts (2018). The 26-year-old intends to maintain a level-headed mindset despite the noteworthy success.

“Always feels good to have results, but can’t get too caught up in it cause that’s when the game will punish you and you’ll go 0-for-4 with four (strikeouts),” Duran noted.

— The Red Sox have recorded 19 extra-base hits over the course of their last four games played. Boston and Texas finished tied with 10 hits each in the series opener.

“We hit the ball hard today, we hit the ball hard,” Cora said. “We got 10 hits.”

— Cora insinuated that relief pitcher Nick Pivetta wouldn’t be moved back to the starting rotation at any immediate point, despite the right-handers’ recent hot stretch out of the bullpen for Boston.

“I think physically he can do it, but you gotta be careful,” Cora said. “And obviously, bullpen-wise, you have to be careful too.”

— Boston snapped an eight-game winning streak on Independence Day, dating back to 2013.

— Boston snapped an eight-game winning streak on Independence Day, dating back to 2013.

— The Red Sox and Rangers will play the second of their three-game series on Wednesday night.