After already trading Marcus Smart and Grant Williams this offseason, the Celtics could be positioning themselves to pull off a “seismic” deal in the future.

Could that deal be for disgruntled Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard? It’s not out of the question that the Celtics land Lillard, but it seems very unlikely with all signs pointing to the Trail Blazers orchestrating a trade with the Miami Heat, which is Lillard’s preferred destination.

But the Celtics could still entice Portland with a pretty sweet trade package for the seven-time All-Star. Most believe a trade that would bring Lillard to Boston would mean sending Jaylen Brown to Portland. Well, think again.

“I think there’s a version of this story where Lillard could wind up in Boston and the Celtics wouldn’t have to give up Jaylen Brown,” NBA reporter Chris Mannix said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” on Thursday morning. “They’d have to give up basically everything else. I mean, whether it’s Robert Williams, Derrick White, every draft pick they’ve got over the next six years. It would be a steep price to pay.”

Story continues below advertisement

Giving up basically every asset the Celtics own to keep Brown and obtain Lillard might be tough for Boston to come to grips with. But Mannix wouldn’t hesitate pulling the trigger on that deal.

“I’m of the opinion, though, that you do it,” Mannix said. “Damian Lillard is a playoff performer. Damian Lillard is the guy that solves your problem of Jayson Tatum getting worn down late in the playoffs. He solves your problem of having someone to give the ball to when Tatum gets double team. He’s everything the Celtics could need offensively.

“And yeah, with Lillard and Porzingis, you’re going to have to revamp your defense because you can’t defend in the same way they’ve defended over the last couple of years with their switch everything defense. But that’s a big-time team if you can get your hands on him.”

The Celtics do have a history of giving up a number of players to land a singular entity. That came in 2007 when Boston traded five players and two first-round picks to acquire Kevin Garnett.

Story continues below advertisement

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has already reshaped Boston’s roster this offseason. And if he wants Lillard to join Brown and Jayson Tatum in Celtics green, he might have to envision a completely new team around those stars.