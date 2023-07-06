Damian Lillard reportedly prefers to be traded to the Miami Heat, and now his agent is doing everything he can to ensure that’s what happens — even if he has to interfere with other potential suitors.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, has been calling potential trade partners and warning them against trading for Lillard. Goodwin, as Wojnarowski wrote for ESPN on Thursday, is telling organizations outside of Miami that trading for Lillard is “trading for an unhappy player.”

It is being done in hopes it will create a clearer path for Lillard to land in South Beach.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and even the Utah Jazz have all been floated in trade speculation for Lillard.

However, as Wojnarowski noted, the Blazers are operating with a different mindset than the seven-time All-NBA honoree.

Portland general manager Joe Cronin and the organization plan to honor Lillard’s trade request, which was revealed over the weekend but will do so to the highest bidder with the best collection of assets.

As far as the Heat are concerned, it’s unlikely they’re able to present the best package with draft capital and young talent. ESPN’s Bobby Marks even said over the weekend it’s difficult to envision Miami landing Lillard in a 1-for-1 swap, and likely would only be able to do so if a third or fourth team were to get involved.

… just not too involved, it seems.