Prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler stated he would not go to the Hall of Fame ceremony should he ever be lucky enough to be elected.

Yes, he said he would not attend and he was asked the question by NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg several times and several ways.

“Honestly speaking, I could care less,” Butler told Greenberg. “If we’re being brutally honest, if I was elected to the Hall of Fame, I’m not going. … I’m not going to the festivities and all of that.”

Greenberg asked again, wording it as the “greatest honor in basketball.” And again, Butler shot the notion down.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an individual thing. I’m not for the individual-type stuff. I’m really not. I’m like a team guy,” Butler explained. “No, I don’t want to go. I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame. So, I promise you it’s in honor but I could care less. I mean that too by the way.”

Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discussed Butler’s view on the latest edition of Showtime Basketball’s “KG Certified”

Pierce thought that maybe Butler’s flippant attitude could have been due to the question being asked during the Finals. Garnett disagreed.

“I felt like he was conscious of the question and then he answered it unequivocally,” Garnett said. “… Then he came back and he doubled down hard on it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pierce tried to give Butler the benefit of the doubt because being in the Finals you should only be focused on the game, not outside noise.

“Wow, you can’t disrespect the Hall of Fame,” Pierce said. “It’s a hell of an honor. No, not everybody gets there.”

Pierce added he believes Butler’s opinion could change by the time his career ends.

I think he will rethink it,” Pierce explained. “You know, he still got a long career. In the end, he will see where he is at. We change our opinions over time and stuff.”