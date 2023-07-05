Celtics Rumors: What Boston Is Seeking In Return For Grant Williams

Grant Williams reportedly has attracted a number of NBA teams this offseason as the restricted free agent’s future with the Boston Celtics is far from certain.

But it seems if the Celtics aren’t able to match the offer sheet Williams receives from another organization, should he receive one of course, Boston still would like to get something in return for its asset.

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported Tuesday the Celtics have been seeking a first-round pick in return for Williams, citing sources. However, as Weiss noted, it’s uncommon for the sign-and-trade of a role player like Williams to garner such a significant return.

Essentially, Brad Stevens and company might be setting their sights too high on a first-round return.

Weiss also reported the Celtics are expected to consider matching a deal up to $12.4 million for Williams. But a few teams reportedly interested in the 24-year-old forward — Hornets, Hawks, Mavericks, Knicks and Wizards — might be able to present a salary that Boston wouldn’t match.

The pursuit of Williams is expected to begin Thursday, which is when he becomes able to sign an offer sheet.