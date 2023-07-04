Celtics Rumors: These Teams ‘In Mix’ For Grant Williams

The Celtics unlikely are to make any splash signings, but they must decide what their plans are with Grant Williams.

Boston gave the 24-year-old a qualifying offer and will have the opportunity to match an offer sheet if the four-year forward receives one.

Williams has been linked to multiple teams, including young-up-and-coming clubs, but the initial wave of free agency seemingly has taken prominent suitors out of the market.

The Celtics reportedly want a sign-and-trade deal with Williams, but Boston might have too high of an asking price.

The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards are all in the mix for Williams, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss on Tuesday. He added Boston is seeking a first-round pick.

Weiss reported the Celtics are focusing on Williams’ future first before they get into negotiations with Jaylen Brown, who can sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension.

Boston can keep both players this summer since Kristaps Porzingis’ reported extension helps the Celtics out when it comes to the second apron next season. However, it’s unknown if president of basketball operations Brad Stevens wants to invest so much in the position.

“Multiple league sources told The Athletic that they expect the Celtics to consider matching a deal up to the $12.4 million MLE that teams such as Charlotte and Atlanta can offer,” Weiss wrote. “But those teams, as well as Dallas, New York and Washington, can work out a sign-and-trade with the Celtics to bring in Williams for a salary Boston wouldn’t match. Williams can’t sign an offer sheet until July 6, so teams have time to get a read on how deep into the teens they can push the Celtics before Boston relents.”

The expectation is the Celtics part ways with Williams, especially since reported signing Oshae Brissett could fill Williams’ role, and Boston would be wise to play more small ball with Jayson Tatum at the four.