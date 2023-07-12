The Celtics have made a lot of changes to their roster and coaching staff this offseason, including the addition of Sam Cassell as an assistant coach.

The 53-year-old spent 14 years in the NBA, the last of which came in 2008 when he won a championship with the Celtics. Cassell went on to spend nine years as an assistant to former Celtic and teammate Doc Rivers with the Orlando Magic (2014-2020) and then the Philadelphia 76ers (2020-2023).

When Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia was cut short following last season, Cassell became available and the Celtics saw fit to add him to their staff. He wasn’t the only veteran Boston brought in to coach alongside Joe Mazzulla, as Charles Lee will also join the staff.

Cassell took some time to reflect on his coaching style, having led some superstars such as Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul in the past.

“I’m just very truthful with players, man,” Cassell told Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett on Sunday. “Sometimes they don’t like it, but I speak the truth. I speak to the game plan of the head coach, and I tell them what the head coach expects.

“Sometimes players try to be reluctant to take that, but I think I have a way that I can be 100% honest with a player without them taking it personally. And that’s a trait that I know I have.”

He further went on to describe what being a former player brings to the table for him with the Celtics.

“I’m a great listener to players; I’m a former player, so I understand what they’re going through,” Cassell said. “Like I tell them all the time, I’ve been each player on a team, from the top guy to the 15th player. I’ve been all those guys. I understand what those guys are going through mentally.”

It’s promising to know that Cassell can relate to many players on the Celtics roster and bring in his veteran experience.