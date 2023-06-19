Celtics Reportedly Adding Another Ex-Player To Joe Mazzulla’s Staff

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics reportedly will add another person with NBA experience to Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff.

Former Celtics guard Phil Pressey is joining Boston’s bench, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. Pressey, who worked as an assistant for his alma mater Missouri men’s basketball program in 2022, played two seasons for the Green from 2013-2015.

The 32-year-old Pressey played three seasons in the NBA splitting the 2015-16 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns. He went on to play basketball overseas after his tenure in the NBA.

Boston’s reported hiring comes after the Celtics added top assistants earlier this month with former Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and ex-76ers assistant Sam Cassell — both of which were thought to be great additions.

Cassell, who also played in Boston, won an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2008.

Himmelsbach reported that the Celtics still plan to add one or two more behind-the-bench coaches in the coming weeks.