LOUDON, N.H. — The Magic Mile is a challenging track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit due to the low-banking turns that test the driver’s precision as they try to carry as much momentum through the turn before hitting the accelerator down the stretch.

It’s challenging to get a win on the oval track if you start in the top five, but Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher will start 26-of-36 in the drivers’ field.

“Practice was really good,” Buescher said after qualifying for the Crayon 301 on Saturday. “Practice felt really strong but qualifying didn’t go our way. So, we got some work to do. Hopefully, the rain holds off but we’ll have a long way to go.

“It’s a tricky place. It’s kind of short track style. It’s got a lot of characteristics. The speed is up there. It’s very fast, very flat. It’s got a lot of different lines through the course and different options, but they’re also equal and it makes passing very difficult at times.”

Unfortunately, Mother Nature hasn’t been too kind to the racing world this season with several delays and races being called with laps remaining; as recently as the July 9 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway when 185 of a scheduled 260 laps were completed.

“It’s part of our sport that we can’t control the rain,” Buescher said. “We can’t put a roof over our stadiums. We are just at the mercy of of the weather.”

If he can’t control the weather, what can Buescher control?

“There’s plenty I can control,” Buescher said. “It’s trying to make sure you make the best decisions each and every lap. Trying to time our passes correctly. … We’ll focus a lot on brakes and braking ability and be able to set up passes that way and hopefully we get all that right so that by the end of the race we’re able to compete for the win.”

Buescher currently sits in 122 points behind the leader, William Byron, and two points behind teammate and car owner Brad Keselowski, in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with eight Top 10 finishes and three Top 5.